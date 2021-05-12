Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,896. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.