Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.82. 7,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.