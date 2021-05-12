Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,104,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,724,000 after buying an additional 475,804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 678.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after buying an additional 408,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 4,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,152. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

