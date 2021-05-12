Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.62. 25,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.79 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

