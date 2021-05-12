Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

