Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 24,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,156 shares of company stock worth $29,377,593 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

