Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,130 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.30. 6,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

