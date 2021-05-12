Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

