Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.9% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $148.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

