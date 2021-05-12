ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 47,613 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

