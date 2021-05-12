Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Asensus Surgical stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781,707. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.