Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 11,277.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,031,000 after purchasing an additional 324,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

