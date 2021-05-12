ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is General American Investors Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 5.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $53,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $17.16 on Wednesday, hitting $613.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $636.15 and a 200 day moving average of $530.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $283.31 and a twelve month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

