Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.45. 24,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

