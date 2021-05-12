Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

