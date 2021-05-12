Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.35. 142,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

