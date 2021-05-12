Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.71. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

