Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,146,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.03. 47,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,278. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

