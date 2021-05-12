Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 336,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

