Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.06. 55,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The stock has a market cap of $349.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $303.79 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

