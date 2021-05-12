Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.26. 27,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $544,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.