Asset Dedication LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $6.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.55. 57,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The stock has a market cap of $348.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.