Asset Dedication LLC Sells 3,559 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.26. 13,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

