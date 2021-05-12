Asset Dedication LLC Sells 5,967 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $136.33. 89,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,817. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

