Asset Dedication LLC Sells 694 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

