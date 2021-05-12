Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $60.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2,248.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,252.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,959.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

