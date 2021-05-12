Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.7% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 923.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 129,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

