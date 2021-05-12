Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 788 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 3.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.88. 67,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,044. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

