Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. 114,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,744. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

