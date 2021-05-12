Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded down $60.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2,248.61. 40,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,252.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,959.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

