Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

ASTE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,234,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

