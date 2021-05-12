ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.62

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.62 and last traded at C$44.44, with a volume of 194250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.98.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,782,612.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

