Atheios (ATH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $87,772.51 and approximately $45.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,641.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,133.18 or 0.07564204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.57 or 0.02654716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.52 or 0.00656134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00188776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.07 or 0.00810861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00664665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.24 or 0.00655624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,665,866 coins and its circulating supply is 40,148,697 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.