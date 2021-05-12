Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells $856,900.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00.

NYSE ATKR traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. 580,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 339.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

