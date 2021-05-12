Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at TD Securities

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE AT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 792,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

