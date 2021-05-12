Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at TD Securities

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.
NYSE AT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 792,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atlantic Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic Power
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
