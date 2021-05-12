Atlas Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $7.66 million and $1.20 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

