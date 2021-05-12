Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.91

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 31567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

