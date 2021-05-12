AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

