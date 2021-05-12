Audius Achieves Market Capitalization of $222.83 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Audius has a total market cap of $222.83 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003652 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.88 or 0.09963457 BTC.

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

