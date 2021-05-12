Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13 million-$13 million.
Shares of DPW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 10,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ault Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.
About Ault Global
