Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.75. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 209,411 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter-Presidio silver property located in Texas, the United States.

