Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Jill Leversage Acquires 2,500 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 7,461,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

