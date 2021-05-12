Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Down 5.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 6,669,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

About Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

