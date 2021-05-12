AutoCanada Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$47.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$51.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.23.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

