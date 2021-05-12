Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.09.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.41. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

