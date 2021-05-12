Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

