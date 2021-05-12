Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 262.07% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.
NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,219. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
