Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) PT Lowered to $21.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 262.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,219. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 320,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

