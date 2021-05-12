Autonio Reaches Market Cap of $19.89 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $19.89 million and $1.06 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio's total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,234,929 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio's official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

