Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $482.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,961,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.