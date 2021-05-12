Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.35

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 24432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

